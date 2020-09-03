Awkwafina & Karen Gillan To Team Up For Amazon's Action-comedy Film After 'Jumanji' Part 4

Amazon Studios have recently acquired the action-comedy movie called Shelly starring Awkwafina and Karen Gillan. The actors were last seen together in the film called Jumanji: The Next Level. Shelly is directed by Jude Weng while the scripting of Shelly is credited to Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. The film is being bankrolled by Ian Bryce Productions. According to Deadline, the movie is said to be a hybrid of the films Barry and Mean Girls.

Awkwafina & Karen Gillan reteam for Amazon Studios's action-comedy movie 'Shelly'

The news that Awkwafina & Karen Gillan are re-teaming for a movie was already out in May this year. But after their movie, which is titled Shelly, was recently acquired by Amazon Studios, the duo is being congratulated by many of their fans. According to many portals, the movie Shelly is being regarded as a hybrid of HBO's Barry, which was a dark comedy crime television series, and the popular 2004 teen comedy film Mean Girls.

Shelly is being directed by Jude Weng who is famous for directing TV series including episodes of The Good Place, Fresh Off The Boat, and Black-ish, as well as the upcoming Netflix feature film titled Finding Ohana as well. The movie revolves around the life of Shelly, played by Awkwafina, who is a victim of a prom prank which made her leave her hometown. However, after a decade, Shelly becomes a hit-woman who is all set for her next target named Dianna. Dianna is played by Karen Gillan, who bullied Shelly in high school. However, they form an unexpected friendship due to which she ends up protecting Dianna from her assassins.

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan on the work front

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan would also be in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Karen Gillan was last seen in The Call of the Wild. Awkwafina also has a series of upcoming projects including The Baccarat Machine which is in pre-production, along with Raya and the Last Dragon Sisu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Breaking News in Yuba County and The Little Mermaid to name a few.

