Karen Gillan Reveals That She Dislikes Her Performance In BBC's 'Doctor Who'

Karen Gillan has become one of Hollywood's most popular actors after making her appearance in some of the biggest franchises on cinema, such as playing Nebula in the MCU's Avengers franchise and playing a prominent role in the rebooted Jumanji series. Before Karen became a well-known figure in the industry, the actor featured on BBC's Doctor Who in 2011, where she played the role of Amy Pond, the 11th Doctor's (Matt Smith) companion. Karan Gillan left the show in 2012 after her character got married to Arthur Darvill's character, Rory Williams. Now, after seven years, the actor looked back to her role in Doctor Who and revealed that she was not very proud of her performance in the show.

Karen Gillan regrets her acting in the BBC show Doctor Who

Recently, Karan Gillan was interviewed by an entertainment portal. During the interview, the actor revealed that she was not very fond of her performance in Doctor Who. Gillan stated that if she could, she would go back to the first half of the first series and redo her acting in those scenes. She stated that she knew a lot more about acting now than she did back then when she was a wee child.

Karen Gillan also speculated about a Doctor Who film but stated that it was unlikely to ever happen. The actor predicted that the movie would never get past TV executives. Karen even recalled the time when popular actor Jonny Depp was supposed to play the iconic Time Lord.

She stated that there is always talk about a Doctor Who film. Karan Gillan added that Jonny Depp was going to play the role of The Doctor, but the movie never reached the production phase and was something that was conceived as an idea a long time ago. The actor then said that the reason the movie would never come to fruition was due BBC, who would never let such a movie be made as they considered the Doctor Who IP to be the flagship show.

