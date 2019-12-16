Karen Gillan Says 'The Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Is Best Of The Series

Karen Gillan has become one of Hollywood's most popular actors after making her appearance in some of the biggest franchises on cinema, such as playing Nebula in the MCU's Avengers franchise and playing a prominent role in the rebooted Jumanji series. While speaking to an international media outlet, Gillian, who has read the script for the final film of the trilogy, The Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3, said that on paper the film makes the best movie of the series. However, she said that she doesn't know exactly when filming starts. She further added that the whole team is very excited to have James Gunn back as the fearless leader and they're looking forward to getting back together.

While talking to media. Gillian further said that the third film in the series is also going to be the biggest one by far and hopefully the movie will be ending things on a high note in its send-off to the MCU's original space-faring team. She said that the movie will lay the groundwork for future cosmic adventures. According to reports, the production of the movie was expected to begin this past January to release the movie in May 2020. However, the film was ultimately delayed when Disney removed James Gunn from the project last year, before reversing their decision and bringing him back. In a recent interview with an entertainment outlet, Gunn revealed that he pushed back the start date for the movie as he signed on to both write and direct Suicide Squad for DC Films.

READ: Marvel And DC's Four Major 2020 Superhero Films To Have Female Directors; Details Inside

According to international media reports, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn. However, it is still unclear if Chris Hemsworth will appear as Thor in the movie since his final scene in Avengers: Endgame suggests a possible team-up. The film is speculated to arrive in either 2022 or 2023.

READ: Black Widow: What Does The Marvel Movie Have In Store For Scarlett Johansson's Character?

Marvel to relaunch Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvels fans are expecting a lot of surprises in 2020 in the aftermath of the three new comic books series re-launched at the ongoing New York Comic-Con. As reported by foreign media sources, Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel, touted as the largest pop culture event, recently announced the relaunch of the comics for some of its most famed characters such as Thor, Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Reportedly, it will be slightly different from the previous volumes in the newly announced comics. The re-launch of these comic characters was unexpected to many of the Marvel fans.

READ: Marvel TV Set To Shut Down; Marvel TV Series To Shift Elsewhere?

READ: Marvel Releases New Stills From WandaVision & The Falcon And The Winter Soldier; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.