Marvel TV Set To Shut Down; Marvel TV Series To Shift Elsewhere?

Marvel has announced that the Marvel Television, which is headed by Jeph Loeb, is all set to shut down. All the current series in production will be transferred to Marvel Studio. All the shows that were to be developed by Marvel TV are now on hold. A leading news portal broke the news to the Marvel fans, and the current series in the production include a set of four animated shows and a live-action show. Read more to know about the whole story.

Marvel Television is shutting down

It has been reported that Marvel Television will shut down, and all the shows that were to be produced by Marvel TV will be shifted to the Marvel Studios. These shows include the live-action Helstrom and four other animated shows. The shows will be developed under the leadership of Kevin Feige. He was promoted to Chief Creative Officer at Marvel, in October. He will now oversee all the content of Marvel, including tasks like publishing, filming, and will also oversee the animation focused Marvel Family Entertainment.

Jeph Loeb, the head of the production of series like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, which aired on Netflix, as well as The Runaways, which aired on Hulu, will depart from Marvel. He is currently on the projects for a smooth transition. Under the leadership of Loeb, Marvel TV had limited integration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans are happy to know that now this will not be the case, as the absorption of the Marvel TV into the Marvel Film Studio on Netflix will give more liberty to the TV shows. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, as the official statement from Marvel is yet to come. This was followed by the news that confirmed the cancellation of several TV shows as well as one of their oldest shows, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

