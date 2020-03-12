Karishma Tanna's Best Traditional Looks That Would Make For Gorgeous Bridal Outfits

Karishma Tanna is one of the most prolific TV actors in India, who has also featured in multiple Bollywood films over the course of her illustrious career. Besides her acting prowess, Karishma Tanna is also renowned for her love for fashion.The actor's social media is full of stunning pictures from the various photoshoots, where she dons some of the most gorgeous dresses one can find. Karishma Tanna also has a fondness for traditional Indian outfits and has often shared her traditional looks on social media. Here are some of Karishma Tanna's traditional looks that would work perfectly as a bridal outfit.

Karishma Tanna's most gorgeous bridal looks

Above is the beautiful traditional outfit that Karishma Tanna wore for the Jaipur Couture Show. In the picture, Karishma Tanna dons a stunning red wedding lehenga that is studded with intricate golden embroidery. She completes her bridal look with some gorgeous heavy jewellery.

Karishma Tanna donned the above outfit for Diwali. However, the dress is stunning enough to work as a bridal outfit as well. The gorgeous dark green lehenga has long free-flowing frills and is designed with shimmering embroidery.

In the above photo, Karishma Tanna dons a greenish beige lehenga that would work perfectly as a bridal outfit. The lehenga also stands out from the rest as it is paired alongside a beige long jacket. Karishma completes her look with a pair of shimmering silver earrings and a stunning choker.

