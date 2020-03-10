Karishma Tanna's Throwback Picture Is The Cue To Slay THIS Unconventional Accessory

Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved stars on Indian television. She was a runner up for Bigg Boss in 2014 and ever since has a massive fan following. Karishma has been a part of several TV shows and films over the years and has garnered immense praise for her roles. Her followers on social media often take inspiration from her style and applaud her fashion sense.

Karishma Tanna's throwback picture of THIS unconventional accessory

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Looks Ravishing In A Red Half-blazer Jumpsuit; See Pics

In a throwback photograph shared by the Naagin actor, she can be seen sporting a rather unusual but stunning piece of accessory. Back in 2018, Karishma uploaded a selfie of herself in a churidar with a Trishul styled nose ring. However, what stole everyone’s attention was the ear cuff that she sported effortlessly.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Shows How To Ace The Braided Look In This Throwback Picture; See

The ear cuff had the words ‘Sab Moh Maya hai’ which created a unique design that stood out perfectly. This piece of an accessory not only complemented her look but also added a unique and quirky touch to her outfit. The words simply meant everything is an illusion.

Source: Karishma Tanna Instagram

Also Read | Karishma Tanna's Western 'tadka' For Ethnic Ensembles Is Hard To Miss; See Pics

Upon sharing this picture on Instagram, Karishma captioned the image the same way the cuff was designed with the exact same words. Fans initially did not get what she was trying to hint at and took a while to get the implication. Upon finding out fans marvelled at the wonderful piece of jewellery and even went on to appreciate how well she carried it. Karishma received a bunch of comments from fans who envied her look and even wished to own a similar ear cuff.

Also Read | Karishma Tanna Is A Huge Fan Of Quirky Pants, These Pics Are Proof

On the professional front, Karishma Tanna will be seen next in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Through her years in the industry, Karishma has won several awards and praise for her work, hence fans are eager to see what she will bring to the new show. Karishma herself has spoken on multiple occasions revealing her excitement to join the classic show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.