Karishma Tanna, Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Photos Will Drive Away Your Mid-week Blues

Every time celebrities are on a vacation, they not only treat fans with their stunning pictures but also ace the posing game. Celebrities are often seen taking a break from their busy schedule to unwind and relax and opt for stunning locations that ooze out summer vibes.

Celebrities like Karishma Tanna and Urvashi Rautela enjoy a huge fan following and are highly regarded among fans. They never miss a chance to update their fans with their ongoing activities on social media. Karishma Tanna and Urvashi Rautela shared a picture that looked completely mesmerising and had fans complimenting them.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela recently visited the Maldives to ring in her birthday. The actor shared stunning pictures from her vacation that had her fans wanting to go for one too. The actor shared a picture where she was seen posing beside the pool in her blue swimwear and opted for a pair of sunglasses. Check out the picture below.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna shared a picture on her Instagram handle where she is seen posing in stunning swimwear and a pair of sunglasses. Karishma Tanna gave fans a glimpse of her summer body flaunting her toned abs. Check out the stunning picture below.

Looking at the likes and the comments on the picture that was shared by the actors are very evident that fans are all gaga over them. Karishma Tanna made her mark in the industry with her television performance as she starred in several shows and is currently a contestant on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. While, on the other hand, Urvashi Rautela rose to fame with her roles in movies and her dance moves.

