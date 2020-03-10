Karishma Tanna's Throwback Posts In Which She Looked Completely Royal

Karishma Tanna is amidst the most successful Television actors, who are slowly carving a niche for themselves in B-Town as well. Her last acting sting in the Rajkumar Hirani film Sanju was highly lauded by the audiences and critics both. In fact, her last TV drama series Naagin 3 topped the TRP Charts for weeks. Karishma Tanna is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fanbase.

Not just her brilliant acting skills, Karishma Tanna's impeccable sense of fashion also adds to her popularity. The stunning actor is blessed with drop-dead gorgeous looks and leaves no stone unturned in keeping her fashion game on point. Be it her outfit choices, makeup, or hair, Karishma Tanna sure knows the art of acing her looks. Karishma Tanna's Instagram handle is filled with photos of her in voguish and regal outfits. Take a look at some throwback photos of the charming actor in which she looked royal.

Throwback to the time when Karishma Tanna looked royal in these photos

Karishma Tanna looks majestic in this pearl embellished attire

In this Karishma Tanna's photo, she looks absolutely breathtaking in an off-shoulder royal blue dress

Karishma Tanna looks ravishing in this embellished crop top and pants, do not miss her embroidered shrug

Karishma Tanna looks splendid in this photo, she rocks her makeup and hair game like a boss-lady

Karishma looks regal in this dual-tone magenta sari with hues of purple

Karishma Tanna's shimmery dress is a real steal from her wardrobe

Images Credit: Karishma Tanna

On the work front?

Karishma Tanna will be next seen performing some daring tasks in Colors TV's much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. The stunt-based reality will be going on air from February 22, 2020, on Colors TV and yet again movie mogul Rohit Shetty will be hosting it.

