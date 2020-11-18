Zoe Kravitz Honours Her Mama By Sharing An Old Snap On Her 53rd Birthday, Calls Her 'twin'

On November 17, 2020, Zoe Kravitz took to her Instagram handle and sent out a beautiful message to her mother by sharing her old snap. She wrote that she doesn’t have Instagram because she is cooler than everyone. She further wished Happy birthday twin and added #mama with fire emoticon.

Zoe Kravitz wishes her mama Happy Birthday by sharing an old snap of her on IG

Also read: Anne Hathaway Gives Piece Of Advice To Zoe Kravitz For Playing Catwoman In 'The Batman'

In the adorable picture, young Zoe can be seen sleeping on Bonet’s lap. The star wore a white loose t-shirt and a black beret cap while letting her hair loose. She is seen sporting her silver nose ring with no make-up. Many of her fans complimented the ageless beauty and agreed on the fact that The Cosby Show star Bonet and 31-year-old actor Zoe shared an outstanding resemblance.

Also read: Anne Hathaway Confessed To Looking Up Priyanka Chopra Online Every Night

Jeremy Scott wished her mother Happy Birthday in the comments and called her ‘World’s most beautiful woman’. Laura Kim commented, “I thought it was u! U guys look so much alike”. Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys too called the duo Twin and further wrote, “So crazy!!!!!” Moreover, D-nice commented, “So cool! Twins for real. Happy Birthday to your mama!” Many of her fans too showered love and complimented the beautiful actors.

Also read: Zoe Kravitz Tried Ditching Her Surname, Says 'it Just Didn't Stick'

Zoe always considered her mother Bonet as a forever style icon. The likeness goes beyond fashion as Zoe goes on to follow her mama’s footsteps in acting. In the year 2019, the Catwoman star featured in the romance-drama TV series High Fidelity which apparently got cancelled. It was a reboot of Bonet’s 2000 film.

Coming from a well-blended family with a diverse background, Zoe spoke about the issue of race and skin colour in an interview. She revealed that she thinks both of these are not a big deal in the entertainment industry. She realised this after her grandmother Roxie Roker, also an actor got married to a white man. Thus, Zoe is always vocal about her thoughts and represents the people of colour in Hollywood.

Zoe Kravitz is popular for her roles in X-Men: First Class, The Divergent Series, Mad Max: Fury Road, Fantastic Beasts, Aladdin, The Lego Batman Movie, The Batman and many more.

Image Source: Zoe Kravitz Instagram

Also read: Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Chhalaang', Other Films To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In November

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.