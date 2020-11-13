Kate Mara Recalls 'horrible Experience' While Shooting 'Fantastic Four'; Read Details

Kate Mara’s role as the first-ever female superhero for the Marvel Comic Universe came soon after her breakout in House of Cards. Fantastic Four gave her the opportunity to work alongside some of Hollywood’s A-listed actors like Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. Kate Mara even ended up meeting her husband, actor Jamie Bell, who played The Thing to her Invisible Woman. But, Kate Mara recently revealed that she actually had a "horrible experience" while shooting for the 2015 movie, Fantastic Four.

Kate Mara’s "horrible experience"

Fantastic Four featured Kate Mara, her husband (Jamie Bell), Miles Teller, Michael B Jordan, and Toby Kebbell. Kate Mara in the Fantastic Four was cast to play the character of Sue Storm. According to reports from E Online, Kate Mara told the Emmy Magazine that she has never talked about this before. She married one of her co-stars, so she does not regret doing Fantastic Four at all. But, does she wish she had responded differently to certain things? “Yes, definitely”.

The 37-year-old actor would not reveal any specific details but said that she had a bad encounter in one other movie and both of them might have been related to gender roles. Kate Mara said that the fact of the matter is that her two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors.

Trying to explain her point, she said that there have been times when she didn't get along with a female director but she never felt 'this is happening because I am a woman'. She explained that with male directors, she felt 'it 100 per cent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing'. Kate further added that during both of her bad experiences, the movies were 95 per cent men and she was the only woman in the movie.

According to reports from E Online, in an interview with Collider, Kate Mara opened up about any regrets she has about the negativity on the sets of her projects. The actor said that she should have followed her instincts more. The actor then explained why she tolerated some things that made her feel “uneasy”, is because since she was in a "big superhero movie”, she believed that even if something is challenging it is probably good for one to do it. Kate Mara said that she doesn't regret doing it at all, but does regret not having stood up for herself.

