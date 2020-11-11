Kate Mara Talks About The Intended Effects Of Watching “A Teacher”

Kate Mara (House Of Cards, 24) was most recently seen essaying the character of Claire in FX’s social drama series “A Teacher”. While speaking to JustJared and The Wrap, she talked about why the viewer must feel uncomfortable while binging the social drama series. On various platforms, she has been quoted saying things on the lines of how the miniseries isn’t going to be an easy watch. To the same, she also added that “Comfortable” is not the word that the team was going for while making the show. Kate Mara also shares that playing a dominant, manipulative, and predatory partner in a relationship wasn’t easy for her.

Here's a look at Kate Mara in A Teacher On Hulu (Worldwide) and Disney+ Hotstar (India):

About A Teacher:

Kate Mara’s ‘A Teacher’ (A show which is also produced by her), debuted digitally a little less than 24 hours ago. The first three FX series can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. One can also watch A Teacher on Hulu. A new episode will be released every Tuesday on the platform. A Teacher is about a Texas-based High School Teacher (Claire) and her illicit affair with one of her students, Eric (Nick Robinson).

The two leads start off as having some form of denial while the former tutors the latter. But, eventually, the two eventually notice that they share an obvious connection. This connection develops into a private romantic affair that comes with a set of irreversible repercussions. Claire could be seen explaining herself to her Husband while Eric could be seen telling his friends that he is seeing older women from a local college. The show intends on exploring the harmful effects of a relationship like the one portrayed in the series.

Here's another look at Kate Mara in A Teacher:

Kate Mara is always pushing the envelopes with the characters she chooses to play and the stories she chooses to tell. Mara’s most recent stint as actor/producer, A Teacher, is yet another example of that. The miniseries is based on the movie of the same name which released back in 2013. Hannah Fidell, who helmed the original film, in the director’s chair for ‘A Teacher’ the series as well. A Teacher cast members comprise of Kate Mara, Nick Robinson (Love, Simon), Shane Harper, Ashley Zuckerman and Dylan Schmid, to name a few.

