Ryan Giggs’ Partner Kate Greville Planned To Leave Him, Leased New Flat Before His Arrest

Ryan Giggs has been in the news for all the wrong reasons since the former Manchester United captain was arrested last week for allegedly assaulting his partner, Kate Greville. Giggs was arrested last Sunday after police were called to his house in Worsley, Greater Manchester, for complaints of 'disturbance.' The 46-year-old was subsequently arrested for assaulting Greville before he was released on bail after several hours of questioning.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, Kate Greville, it was reported on Saturday.



Police attended the home of former Manchester United winger on Sunday night following a reported disturbance.



Since the news broke, there has been a lot of talk about Giggs' relationship with Greville. Per reports, the couple split over six times since they first started dating in 2017, the same year as Giggs' much-publicised divorce with Stacey Cooke. The recent report from The Sun says Kate Greville had planned to leave the former footballer even before the alleged assault. The report further claims that Greville had signed a lease on a new flat in the Manchester city centre about a month before the incident.

The report further claims Greville, who would always come back to the Wales boss despite the on-and-off nature of the relationship, had (and has) no intention to return to the player. Trust issues are said to be a significant factor behind Greville's decision. The 46-year-old was recently accused of sharing 'flirty' text messages with Zara Charles, a lingerie model in Britain. Greville reportedly confronted Giggs regarding the text messages which presumably led to the incident in question.

Who is Ryan Giggs' girlfriend?

Kate Greville, 36, has been working as a PR executive since 2013. She serves as the head of PR and Communications at GG Hospitality, a management company owned by Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville. As mentioned, the pair have been dating since 2017. Giggs first made the relationship public in 2018 whether the two were photographed on vacation in Italy.

This was around eight months after his divorce with Cooke. During that time, Giggs infamously made the headlines for his eight-year affair with his brother Rhodri's wife, Natasha.

Several reports suggested Giggs was involved with Greville long before he split with Cooke. In 2015, Greville's name was brought up several times in the British media, when reports of the first cracks in Giggs and Cooke's marriage emerged. Ryan Giggs had reportedly begun flirting with Kate Greville at the time and even bought expensive handbags for her. Back then, Greville was married to Damian Burke. She ended the marriage via a text message.

The recent assault news has already started affecting Giggs' professional career. The 46-year-old recently stood down as Wales boss, albeit temporarily, with the matter being investigated by Manchester Police. It remains unclear if the Welsh manager will return to national duty.

