'Divergent' Cast Has Kate Winslet, Shailene Woodley And Others; Know Their Characters

Divergent is a dystopian science fiction action movie. It is directed by Neil Burger from a screenplay by Evan Daugherty and Vanessa Taylor. Released in 2014, Divergent movie’s cast includes many popular names from Hollywood. Know about them and the characters they played.

Divergent cast and characters

Shailene Woodley as Beatrice “Tris” Prior

The cast of Divergent has Shailene Woodley portraying Beatrice “Tris” Prior. She has the aptitude to fit into multiple factors – Erudite, Abnegation, and Dauntless. Woodley has appeared in movies like The Fault in Our Stars, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Snowden, and others.

Theo James as Tobias “Four” Eaton

Divergent movie’s casts Theo James essaying Tobias “Four” Eaton. He is a member of Dauntless and serves as the instructor to the initiates transferring there. James’ acting credits include The Inbetweeners, Underworld: Awakening, Golden Boy, How It Ends, Sanditon, Castlevania, and more.

Ansel Elgort as Caleb Prior

The cast and characters of Divergent features Ansel Elgort playing Caleb Prior. He is a member of the Erudite faction and is an older brother of Tris. Elgort’s work on the big-screen includes The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, Baby Driver, Jonathan, Billionaire Boys Club, and others.

Ray Stevenson as Marcus Eaton

Divergent movie’s cast has Ray Stevenson depicting Marcus Eaton. He is one of the council members of Abnegation along with being a husband of Evelyn Johnson and father of Tobias aka Four. Stevenson has been seen in films like King Arthur, The Other Guys, Thor, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Big Game, and more.

Kate Winslet as Jeanine Matthews

The cast of Divergent has Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet portraying Jeanine Matthews. Born and chosen Erudite as her faction, she is the main antagonist in the movie. Winslet has given acclaimed performances in movies such as Sense and Sensibility, Titanic, Iris, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Mildred Pierce, Carnage, Labor Day, The Dressmaker, and Steve Jobs.

Divergent movie's cast also includes Zoë Kravitz as Christina, Maggie Q as Tori Wu, Jai Courtney as Eric, and Miles Teller as Peter Hayes. Ben Lamb, Mekhi Phifer, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Christian Madsen, Tony Goldwyn, Ashley Judd, Amy Newbold, and Justine Wachsberger. The movie is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Veronica Roth. It is the first installment in the trilogy of "The Divergent Series". The plot takes place in a distant world where people are divided into factions based on human virtues.

