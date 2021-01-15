Kate Winslet Reveals She Lost Track Of How Many 'Avatar' Sequels James Cameron Was Filming

Titanic star Kate Winslet appeared on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron yesterday, i.e. January 14, 2021. During Kate's interaction with Marc on WTF's Episode 1192, the podcast host spilt the beans about visiting James Cameron's Avatar studio in California's Manhattan Beach for an audition and being weirded out by hustle and bustle on the set of the epic sci-fi film. Although he didn't reveal the specifics of his audition, the stand-up comic narrated the overall amusement he felt during his visit to the Avatar studio.

Also Read | Kate Winslet Reveals She Hasn't Entirely Seen Her Own Film 'Contagion' Amid COVID Pandemic

Kate Winslet relates to Maron's experience of visiting Avatar set

In the latest episode of WTF with Marc Maron, the host and guest Kate Winslet discussed the blockbuster sci-fi film Avatar and shared their personal experiences of auditioning and shooting for Titanic director James Cameron. During their interaction, Marc was heard saying, "He had me come down there to audition for something, to look at me for something". He continued, "I had to go down there to that city he built, the Avatar city and it was the weirdest thing. I walk in and he was like, 'We’ve got actors in here working all the time, flying around and stuff. So if you want to come into a set and we’ll just do it.'" Marc added, "I was like, ‘What the f**k is happening here?'".

Also Read | Kate Winslet Performs Thrilling Underwater Shoot For 'Avatar 2; See

Soon after the 57-year-old shared his experience, his guest on the podcast, Kate Winslet expressed relating to his experience post-filming her scenes for multiple Avatar sequels in 2018. For the unversed, James has planned four sequels of the blockbuster 2009 film and has already shot the first two. Kate told Marc that she interchangeably shot for the first two sequels and had no clue, at once, about which sequel she was shooting for. The 45-year-old said, "I lost track of how many he is making at once".

Also Read | Kate Winslet Says She Is "proud" To Break Tom Cruise's Underwater Shooting Record

Elaborating more about the same, the BAFTA winner added, "I did two at once, in tandem with him. All my work was in 2018, It’s an extraordinary experience. You go into this huge aircraft hanger and anything is possible. Do you want to fly today? Do you want to do some spear fighting underwater? Sure, we’ll do it". She concluded, "It was wonderful for me to be a part of such a well-oiled machine, with such great artists and technicians". Meanwhile, Avatar sequel is slated to hit the big screen in December 2022. Kate Winslet in Avatar played the role of Ronal.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Leonardo Dicaprio & Kate Winslet's Picture Is Truly Unmissable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.