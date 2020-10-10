Kate Winslet Opens Up On How The 2004 'Saturday Night Live' Was A 'hotbed Of Anxiety'

Kate Winslet recently opened up about her 2004 appearance on the Saturday Night Live. In an interaction at the Hamptons International Film Festival, the actor threw light on how anxious she felt right before the rehearsals. She revealed that she was appearing in the next segment after Ashlee Simpson and hence there was a lot of pressure on everyone who was a part of the team. Her monologue was not ready for a really long time and it made her panic for a while before things got fixed.

Kate Winslet on SNL in 2004

Actor Kate Winslet recently spoke about the amazing feeling of being a part of SNL and how her first appearance at the event went. In an interaction at the recent Hamptons International Film Festival, the actor threw some light on events that unfolded around her 2004 appearance. She said that she went on the stage a week after Ashlee Simpson’s infamous lip-sync error.

The actor said that the studio was a hotbed of anxiety when the team was preparing for her part. She revealed that the monologue was not ready for the longest time, which put a lot of pressure on everyone. They would tell her that it was not ready yet and would also apologize for the delay. The actor also added that her speech was not ready by Friday and she experienced a little bit of panic as she wanted to be well prepared before making the main appearance.

In the next few hours on the dress rehearsal night, the SNL team asked her if she could pull off a lap dance. When she replied positively, they went forward with the plan. They informed her that she had to dance and sing on the stage of SNL as it would call for great entertainment. She learnt the entire routine in three hours and recorded the live segment right after the dress rehearsals.

Kate Winslet also spoke about how much she enjoyed being a part of SNL. She said that the event was very happening and gave an ample adrenaline rush. She loved doing it as it was also a kind of amateur theatre. Kate Winslet further added that she would love to do it again if given a chance.

Image Courtesy: Kate Winslet Instagram

