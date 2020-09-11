Kate Winslet 'regrets' Working With Controversial Directors; Asks 'What Was I Thinking?'

Kate Winslet recently opened up about how she regrets working with film directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. The actor revealed that she has been re-evaluating her career choices especially working with controversial directors Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. She further took responsibility for the same and said that she wants to set a decent example for younger women.

Kate Winslet regrets her career choices

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kate Winslet revealed how she regrets working with directors who were involved in controversies like sexually assaulting underage girls. The actor told the portal that now she wonders what she was doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. She further told the magazine, “It is unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were. It’s disgraceful".

Kate regrets working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski

However, Kate Winslet admits that she knows she cannot turn back the clock. The actor told the portal that she takes “responsibility for the fact” that she has worked with them both. She further said that she is grappling with those regrets, however, she feels that what does one have if they are not able to be truthful about all of it.

Kate Winslet further told the portal that in life, she wants to set a “decent example to younger women”. She wants to be careful and considerate about the roles that she accepts and the stories she tells. The actor also revealed to the portal that this realisation came to her after having worked in Ammonite by Francis Lee.

'Wonder Wheel': Kate's film with Woody Allen

Kate Winslet had worked with Woody Allen in the year 2017 on the drama film Wonder Wheel. The movie was not received well by critics or fans. The film starred Kate Winslet, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake in lead roles.

'Carnage': Kate's film with Roman Polanski

Kate Winslet has worked with Roman Polanski in the comedy-drama film, Carnage. The film released in the year 2012 and the cast included Christoph Waltz, Jodie Foster and John C Reilly along with Kate Winslet. The story of the film was received well by fans and critics alike.

