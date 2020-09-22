Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins 'A World Of Calm' Series As Narrators

A World of Calm is an upcoming meditation web television series that will premiere on HBO Max. It has several big names who will be narrating different soothing stories. Now the latest addition to the series is Oscar-winner Kate Winslet and Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins 'A World of Calm' as narrators

The makers have recently announced that Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be lending their voices to A World of Calm series. Created for HBO Max it is based on the popular meditation app Calm, which is among the most downloaded health and fitness apps on Android and Apple marketplaces. They will be joining actors like Cillian Murphy, Idris Elba, Lucy Liu, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Oscar Isaac, Keanu Reeves and Zoë Kravitz, who previously came on-board as narrators on the series.

HBO Max has also set a premiere date for the series which is October 1, 2020. It is said to have 10 unscripted episodes. The running time of each episode will be around half-an-hour. The series combines mesmerizing stories with narration by A-list stars.

A World of Calm is a timely antidote for everyone’s modern lives. Each episode will take the listeners on a captivating visual journey into a different world, even to outer space. Building on Calm’s Sleep Stories, bedtime stories for adults, the upcoming series will have relaxing tales that are designed to change how you feel. The audiences will transport into serenity through enchanting music, scientifically engineered narratives and breath-taking footage to naturally calm the body and soothe the mind.

Even the art is meditative. Stream some Calm. Featuring the soothing voices of Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Oscar Isaac, and so many more, A World of Calm is streaming October 1st on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/EWFs1NwI67 — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 22, 2020

The upcoming HBO Max series is produced by Calm along with Nutopia (One Strange Rock). Jane Root, Nicola Moody, Michael Acton Smith and Chris Advansun serve as executive producers. Sara Brailsford and Fiona Caldwell are co-executive producers. It will be the streaming platform’s first entry in the health and wellness department.

Promo Image Source: kate.winslet.official And priyankachopra Instagram

