Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Photos From Her 'day At The Office' In LA

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared that she is spending her day at her office. It appears that the actor has returned to work after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She can be seen doing her work with a relaxed mind.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Revisits Her Modelling Days, Says "never Expected To Win" Miss India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ day at the office

On Friday, August 28, 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a couple of pictures of herself on her social media handles from her office. She appears to be lying down in them, while a laptop can be seen at a distance from her. The actor is facing the camera in the first photo, while she is embracing the sunlight in the second picture with a smile on her face. PeeCee is wearing a yellow outfit with light lipstick. The Fashion star marked her location as Los Angeles, California in the post. Take a look at this latest post from Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram, where she has more than 56 million followers.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'Chicken Soup For The Soul'; See Post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram photo from her day at the office garnered much attention. Many users left red heart, fire and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some wrote that she is looking “beautiful,” while others called her “queen” and “pretty” as they complimented her. Anusha Dandekar commented "gorgeous" with a red heart. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, also showered his love for his wife as he left three red heart emoticons. The Office fame Mindy Kaling also commented on PeeCee's photos. Check out a few reactions on Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram post.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Shares Throwback Pic With Priyanka Chopra, Lists Few Of His 'favorite Things'

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 'Evil Eye' To Air On Amazon Prime With 7 New Blumhouse Horror Films

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in The Sky Is Pink. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, it is biographical comedy-drama film released in 2019. Priyanka also co-produced the project under her Purple Pebble Picture banner. The movie received positive responses from the audiences but failed to match the expectations at the box office.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some interesting projects lined up. She is all set to appear in a much-anticipated science fiction movie, The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Neil Pattrick Harris and others. Her next Bollywood venture is The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, it is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s debut novel of the same name, which won 40th Man Booker Prize in 2008.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.