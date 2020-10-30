Kate Winslet Shares Experience Of Filming Avatar 2 Underwater Scene: "It Was Quite Scary"

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming science fiction films. It will feature Kate Winslet as Ronal, as she will be joining the Pandora universe. Recently, a picture of the actor filming a scene underwater broke the internet. Now she revealed her feeling on shooting the sequence.

Kate Winslet explains filming underwater Avatar 2 scene

In a recent conversation with Collider, Kate Winslet disclosed her feelings on filming the underwater scene in Avatar 2. She recalled that she was walking on the bottom of the tank. The actor mentioned that it is a big ceremonial sequence with those huge heavy wings. She stated that it was quite scary for her. Winslet asserted that when one can hold their breath for seven minutes, they become unafraid. She said that strangely, she was able to rely on her own ability to hold her breathe for that long. Somehow, she was not afraid, at all, she noted.

Kate Winslet talked in-depth about shooting the underwater scene in Avatar 2. She said that there was so much safety underwater as there were safety divers on every performer. The actor mentioned that there were two safety divers on every underwater camera. There were so many people in that tank. Winslet stated that she found the whole thing incredibly calming. There was something very meditative to her, and she doesn’t meditate. She asserted that she cannot switch her brain off as she is too busy.

Kate Winslet said that she loves doing yoga, but she can only do it for about 25 minutes, and then she is making lists. She gets bored and she had to stop. But somehow, learning how to do a breath-hold was one of the most calming things she has ever done because one has to slow their body down. The actor stated that one actually has to lower their heart rate to be able to oxygenate their body and subsequently hold their breath for that long. So, she had no choice but to stop moving, which is not normal for her, she noted.

Directed by James Cameron, Avatar is planned to have five-films in its franchise. The filming of the two sequels is almost complete. Pre-production work on VFX, recording, score and others are still left. While Avatar 2 is set for December 2022 release, Avatar 3 is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024. The fourth and fifth installment are eyeing for December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028 release.

Avatar 2 cast includes Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake and Neytiri. New members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton and Trinity Bliss. Plot details on the project are kept under wraps.

