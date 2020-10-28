Kate Winslet Performs Thrilling Underwater Shoot For 'Avatar 2; See

Kate Winslet was recently seen performing an underwater scene for her upcoming movie, Avatar 2. The producer of the movie, Jon Landau, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of Kate Winslet’s underwater shoot from Avatar 2. He also shared the actor's experience while shooting for the underwater scenes. Let’s take a look at Kate Winslet’s underwater shoot BTS photo.

Kate Winslet’s underwater shoot

Jon Landau shared this mesmerising picture of Kate Winslet from the shoots of Avatar 2. With the picture, he shared Kate’s experience with the shoot that she shared during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the caption, he stated that he wanted to share this photo of Kate Winslet after reading her interview. In the interview, she mentioned that she had to learn how to free-dive to play the role in Avatar 2 and it was incredible for her.

She added how she held her breath longest for 7 minutes and 14 seconds, which was crazy for her to perform. Later, Jon added that Kate stopped herself as she was afraid that she had given away too much on the top-secret project. She also added that she played a water person and she was a water person. Her fans loved her picture and lauded her for performing such a difficult shot in the movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ comments.

All about Avatar 2

Avatar 2 is an upcoming science-fiction movie and is the second one in the Avatar franchise. The first movie was a huge success which led to the making of Avatar 2. Apart from Kate Winslet in Avatar 2, many other new cast members will be seen in the movie, namely Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, CJ Jones, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin and Vin Diesel. Some of the actors who will be reprising their roles from the first one are Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Giovanni Ribisi, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, CCh Pounder and Sigourney Weaver. The movie has been directed and co-produced by James Cameron. Other producers of the movie include 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and Josh Friedman. It is slated to release on December 16, 2022.

