DYK This Oscar-winning Actor Auditioned For The Role Of Jack In 'Titanic'? Read More

Titanic remains one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, even after two decades of its release. As many of the fans would know, this film is based on the real-life tragedy. Directed by James Cameron, this film starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in their iconic roles of ‘Jack’ and ‘Rose’. While Leonardo DiCaprio earned a massive success in his early years in acting on the back of this film, few people know that his role of ‘Jack’ was auditioned by another top actor, who eventually went on to win an Oscar. Have a look at who the actor is.

The Oscar-winning actor who auditioned for Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in Titanic

The Titanic’s cast was filled with a number of experienced and decorated actors, but none matched the performances that both Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet delivered in the movie. Their on-screen chemistry was marvelled by both fans and critics and the film set the tone of romance for an entire generation. Even though it may be hard for all the Titanic fans to imagine, but the role of Jack was auditioned by another stellar actor – Matthew McConaughey.

The star actor had revealed to today.com that he had auditioned for the role of ‘Jack’ with Kate Winslet. He also added that he believed that his audition went well and was confident of getting the role. But he was turned down and the role went to Leonardo DiCaprio, and the rest is history. Matthew McConaughey would eventually win an Academy Award for the movie Dallas Buyers Club. Interestingly, Matthew was also seen doing a cameo role in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Wolf of Wall Street, with the two star actors acting alongside each other for a brief moment in the film.

Apart from Leonardo and Kate themselves, the Titanic's cast also included other veteran actors including Billy Zane, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart and many more. Titanic went on to win a total of eleven Academy Awards, including an award for Best Picture. Titanic also shattered several box office records, becoming one of the biggest commercial hits of all time.

