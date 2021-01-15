'Mail' Telugu Movie Cast: All About The Priyadarshi And Harshith Malgireddy Starrer

Telugu movie Mail is a recent film that was released online on January 12, 2021, at 6 pm on the streaming service called aha original. The movie is directed by Uday Gurrala, while produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt. The film is considered to be an ode to Telangana's Kambalapally region. The plot of the film is about people in Kambalapally village in Mahabubabad district, Telangana. Mail is the next movie after Middle Class Melodies that talks about real-life situations of people without any exaggeration. Just like the Middle Class Melodies, Mail also features debutant actors. Read on to know about Mail Telugu movie cast.

Mail Telugu movie cast

Mail is a 2021 released Telugu language movie that was released online on January 12 on aha original. Mail movie cast includes actors like Priyadarshi, Harshith Malgireddy, Mani Aegurla, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Vannarn, Srikanth Palle, Ravinder Bommakanti and Anusha Netha. Here is a brief intro about the main characters and cast of Mail Movie. Below is the trailer of the movie titled Mail. Check it out.

Priyadarshi

Indian actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda is a popular actor who is known by his stage name Priyadarshi. The actor predominantly works in Telugu film industry. He is best remembered for his role in the 2016 released hit comedy movie Pelli Choopulu. Priyasarshi's major works also include the movies like Terror where he played the role of a terrorist. He is also known for his web series called Loser as well, where he played the role of a rifle shooter. His other works include movies like Jai Lava Kusa, which also stars NTR Jr., Nivetha Thomas and Raashi Khanna and he recently appeared in the Mahesh Babu starrer Spyder too. Priyadarshi is known for his comic timing and his innate talent of dialogue delivery. In the movie Mail, he plays an important role.

Harshith Malgireddy

He is well known for his movie Mail. The debutant is seen in the role of a tech enthusiast in the movie who genuinely wants to win a computer competition so as to confess his love to his classmate. He plays one of the lead roles in the film apart from Priyadarshi.

Sri Gouri Priya Reddy

Gouri Priya is a former Miss Hyderabad. The movie mail is her first movie as an actor. She is known for his singing talents as well as a winner of Miss Hyderabad 2018 too. Here is a clip from the pre-release event of the movie.

Mani Aegurla

Actor Mani Aegurla is also a debutant actor.

Other casts of Mail

Srikanth Palle

Ravinder Bommakanti

Anusha Netha

Vannarn

