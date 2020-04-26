Actor Chris Pratt Expecting First Child With Author Katherine Schwarzenegger

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly pregnant with their first child. As per multiple reports from international magazines, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019 is expecting their first child together. Moreover, Katherine has been spotted flaunting her baby bump on multiple occasions and pictures of the same have surfaced online.

This will be the second child for Pratt, who shares a seven-and-a half-year-old son Jack with former wife, actor Anna Faris and the first for Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Hollywood action veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Guardians of the Galaxy star married Schwarzenegger in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last year. The duo announced their engagement on social media in January 2019 after seven months of dating.

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently published her third novel called The Gift Of Forgiveness and has been promoting the book on social media along with her husband Chris Pratt. The duo is currently practising self-isolation amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic all over the world and has been staying indoors. They have also been keeping their fans and followers entertained with their social media updates and virtually live interactions with them.

Star-Lord in the kitchen

Earlier last week, Katherine took to Instagram live to showcase her baking skills to her fans as she made strawberry shortcake during her quarantine cooking session. While she showed off the recipe on her Instagram story, actor Chris Pratt made a surprising rare cameo in the video.

