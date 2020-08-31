Katie Dippold From 'Ghostbusters' Roped In To Write New 'Haunted Mansion' Disney Movie

Katie Dippold has been roped in to be the writer for the new Haunted Mansion movie on Disney. Katie Dippold is known for her previous work in films like The Heat and Ghostbusters. According to a report by Hollywood Reporter, Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, who produced the 2019 film Aladdin, will also be producing this upcoming film. Fans are quite excited to watch the new movie as the 1969 Haunted Mansion attraction to Disneyland attracted several people from around the world.

Katie Dippold to pen down a new Haunted Mansion movie for Disney

People were taken on a journey where they faced several terrors along the way. A similar type of film was made in 2003 starring Eddie Murphy. The project Haunted Mansion as a film has been in development for several years. Back in 2010, the makers of the film and Disney announced its arrival. At the time, Guillermo Del Toro was touted to direct the film. Ryan Gosling too was roped in to be a part of the film. However, it has been long since 2010 and the film has now generated new development with Katie Dippold penning down the film after years.

Katie Dippold is a prominent writer and she first tasted fame with her work Parks and Recreation. However, she rose to popularity with her feature in the 2013 film The Heat. The film starred Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy. The film got tremendously popular and even garnered an estimated $160 million domestically at the box office. In 2016, Katie Dippold once again made headlines as a writer when she wrote the all-female led Ghostbusters film. The movie was directed by Feig. Katie Dippold continued her work with the Amy Schumer directed film Snatched.

Fans of the writer are eager to know what she will bring forth in the long-awaited Haunted Mansion film. Thus, after a long wait, fans are eager to know what the new Haunted Mansion film would look like. The Haunted Mansion as an attraction at Disneyland had several elements to scare its visitors. These elements included things like a skeletal bride, a ghost, a psychic, to name a few.

