'Dil Tod Ke': B Praak's Musical Single Crosses 100 Million Views On YouTube

A music video featuring an IAS officer has now created a buzz on social media. The song titled Dil Tod Ke has been composed by Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Rochak Kohli while the lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir. Featuring the Delhi based Bureaucrat Abhishek Singh, the song has now crossed over 100 million views on Youtube.

Sung by B Praak and Rochak Kohli, the romantic track features Singh along with Kaashish Vohra and Jubin Shah. The nearly five-minute-long song traces a heartbroken lover as he undergoes a journey of betrayal and overcoming revenge. Singh, who plays the lead is an IAS officer and Deputy Commissioner of Delhi.

Speaking to media reporters, Singh reckoned that the song was special in many ways adding that he was glad that it had crossed 100 million views “Dil Tod Ke is special in many ways and I am glad that the song has crossed 100 million views. This number is a testimony to the fact that our hard work has paid off. I am grateful to the entire team, my co-actors and the millions of viewers who have showered me with never-ending love and appreciation," he added.

Meanwhile, the song has left netizens in fuzz with many even taking the opportunity to dish out jokes. One user wrote, "Only not for love...This song is also dedicated to governmental exams results, specially :- Neet, jee , #upsc# & others" another added, "Ek chiz nhi smjh aayi highway pr bullet pr mirror" Many others lauded Singh writing "avishek singh is an IPS officer solute sir that's true life story"

