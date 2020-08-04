Dilip Prabhavalkar's Birthday Special: Take A Look At His Most-loved Horror Flicks

Most widely known for his marvellous display as the spirit of "Bapu" in Lage Raho Munna Bhai, veteran Marathi actor Dilip Prabhalvalkar's rings in his 76th birthday today. Born on August 4, 1944, in the city of dreams Mumbai, who would have thought that a learned biophysics masters degree holder will one-day switch gears and rule the Marathi Film Industry. A National Awardee, a stellar performer and, an inspiration to many aspiring actors, list of successful Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi movies is enormous.

So on the occasion of Dilip Prabhavalkar's birthday, we have listed some of his most loved movies from one of his favourite genre of films, Horror. Take a look at a Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi movies which revolves around the art of scaring the audience to entertain them.

Must-Watch Dilip Prabhavalkar's Horror Marathi movies

Pachhadlela

The first name in the list of must-watch Dilip Prabhavalkar's horror Marathi movies is that of the blockbuster hit Pachhadlela. Counted amongst the most successful of all Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi movies, the veteran actor was a significant part of the Pachhadlela cast. Dilip played the role of Inamdar Bhusnale in the comedy-horror drama released in the year 2004. Helmed by filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, it is a story about three friends who land in a haunted mansion possessed by ghosts. And once one of the friends is possessed by a spirit, then the story of Pachhadlela takes an interesting turn. With 7.2/10 IMDb rating, this Mahesh Kothare film is a must-watch on Dilip Prabhavalkar's birthday

Zapatlela and Zapatlela 2

Next name is the special list of horror films curated on the Dilip Prabhavalkar's birthday is that of the much-loved film series in Zapatlela and Zapatlela 2. Zapathela was directed by Mahesh Kothare, a horror-comedy flick inspired by popular Hollywood movie Child's Play. In the year 1993, Zapatlela released and was well received by the audience and the critics. Dilip Prabhavalkar played the lead role of Tatya Vinchu a criminal, who is murdered by a CID officer.

But, before dying Tatya somehow manages to transfer his soul in a doll, who then does all the evil stuff to torture the inspector. Followed by the success, the concept of Zapatlela 2 was created on similar lines and which released atter a long hiatus of 20 years in 2013. The story continued where it was left off and Dilip once again played Tatya on the silver screen.

Ek Daav Bhutacha

Ek Daav Bhutacha is one of the most underrated of all Dilip Prabhavalkar's Marathi movies The actor played the role of Master Sadashiv Sitaram Deshmukh in the horror-fantasy flick. Ravi Namade directed this film which released in the year 1982. A story about a man who is friends with a soldier's ghost and how he helps him to get rid of a curse and turn back into a human. A highly riveting Dilip Prabhavalkar movie which is an ideal option to watch on his birthday.

