Scary Horror Movies On Zee5 That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine; See List

Horror movies tell stories of the undead, ghosts, and the like. Many people all across the globe love to enjoy these horror movies as they make them feel truly entertained. For the people who love to enjoy horror dramas, here is a list of some of the best horror movies on Zee5 that you can watch to experience goosebumps.

Amavas

Amavas, starring Nargis Fakhri, Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhatena, and Mona Singh, is one of 2019's thriller-horror movies. When Karan (played by Sachiin) and Aahana (played by Nargis) plan a romantic trip, Aahana advises them to visit Karan’s summer mansion in remote England. However, the romantic vacation later turns into a nightmare. Dark forces begin to reveal themselves and start attacking the characters during their stay at the haunted mansion.

Bhaagamathie

Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie is set against a backdrop of political rivalry. Eswar Prasad’s rival decides to interrogate officer Chanchala (played by Anushka Shetty), a close friend of Prasad. To trouble Prasad, she is shifted to the haunted house of Queen Bhaagamathie, where a series of strange incidents start occurring.

Will they survive the night? It is considered to be amongst the best horror movies on Zee5.

Khamoshi

Khamoshi starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles was released in the year 2019. The storyline of the movie revolves around a young deaf and mute girl stranded in a haunted mansion.

The mansion has a long history of a chain of gruesome killings and murders. The movie's suspense and thriller themes make it one of the must-watch horror movies on Zee5.

Mercury

Another horror thriller movie of Prabhu Deva, Mercury on Zee5 is infamous for making the audience scream out loud in fear. The cast includes well-known stars Remya Nambeesan, Sananth Reddy, Shashank Purushotham, Deepak Paramesh, and Anish Padmanabhan. The plot follows the timeline of five friends who try to cover up the death of a friend who accidentally dies because of mercury poisoning. Many truths start unfolding with time. But what is the mystery behind his death?

