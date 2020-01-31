Union Budget
Katie Holmes Ditches Traditions; Dons Off-shoulder Top For A Formal Art Event In New York

Hollywood News

Katie Holmes surprised many when she strutted down Manhattan, New York in an off-shoulder top to attend a formal art event amidst the elites.

katie holmes

Off shoulder, bandeau style, tube tops are the must-haves for any girl’s wardrobe. They can be donned for any casual outing. However, Katie Holmes surprised everyone by wearing one for a formal event. She opted for a black off-shoulder top to attend an elite art get-together.

Katie Holmes strutted down the high street of New York when she was spotted by the paparazzi. The Abandon actress attended the Whitney Art Party, the 2020 edition at Whitney Museum in an offbeat avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Angelina Jolie's Shocking NET WORTH After Spending 27 Years In Hollywood; Details Inside

While the crowd normally wears semi-formal gowns or formal dresses for the event, Katie Holmes broke the norms and donned the bold yet elegant ensemble. She looked chic in the all-black outfit as she smiled for the cameras. Katie Holmes paired the off-shoulder top with a high waist trouser, both from designer Carolina Herrera.

She wore some cute bow mules and mini Tod’s handbag. The delicate gold and beaded earrings and bracelets were subtle accessories that the outfit needed. This alternative to formal dressing was loved by fans.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | 'The Intern', 'Rambo' And Other Hollywood Movies To Be Remade In Bollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the professional front 

Katie Holmes will be seen in an eerie horror fiction film Brahms: The Boy II. The initial release date of the film is slated to be February 20, 2020. The film is helmed by William Brent Bell. Moreover, she will be seen in another film which is the adaptation of the book The Secret: Dare To Dream, the film will go by the same name. The tentative release date for this film is set to be on April 17, 2020.

Also Read | 'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

Also Read | We Can Shoot Same Sequences, Just Lack In Budget: Rohit Shetty On Hollywood Action Films

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

