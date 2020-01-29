'Dead Poets Society' And Other Hollywood Films That Will Make You Contemplate Life

There are several movies that explore many philosophies. Hollywood has made many movies about life, existence, and other such themes. Read on to know more about the film that will make you contemplate life.

Hollywood films that will make you contemplate life

Dead Poets Society

“Carpe Diem!” is the apex philosophy of this drama film. Dead Poets Society depicts a clash between realism and romanticism. The film features Robin Williams, who was critically appraised for his performance in the film, which has been deemed as energetic, and influential. Dead Poets Society will make you question the norms that define your life, and will encourage you to dream.

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption has been called as an ode to hope by the vast majority of the fans. The film was not a box-office hit, but it garnered the attention of many after weeks of the film being out of theatres. The Shawshank Redemption tells a story of perseverance and hope and tells us how it is necessary to keep the faith.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind features Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in the lead. The film tells a story of love and heartbreak. It revolves around two lovers, who are set to remove each other from their memories. It leaves the audience heartbroken and brings out the beautiful intricacies of relationships and loss of love.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a 1994 film that features Tom Hanks in the lead role playing the titular character of Gump. Gump is a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama. He witnesses and becomes part of several historical events in the 20th century. The film will make you contemplate life in very different, comical way. It is considered one of the best films in Hollywood.

Lord of the Flies

Lord of the Flies is based on a novel by William Golding. It revolves around a group of children, who are trapped on an island. The film works as a social and political allegory, as the children decide to create their own system and laws. It explores several powerful themes.

