Katie Holmes Speaks About The Positives Of The Pandemic: 'We've Become Better People'

Katie Holmes spoke about her thoughts on the current coronavirus pandemic situation. She expressed that despite its vast destruction, it also managed to bring a bit of positivity. She also spoke extensively about how the pandemic conditions affected her and the things she did to keep herself busy. Katie also shed light on several productive things she focused on amid the pandemic. The actor elaborated on her thoughts during an interview for Vogue Australia magazine. The Dawson's Creek actor expressed that we have become better people amid the COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

Katie Holmes says "we have become better people" amid COVID-19

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Tests Positive For COVID-19, In Self-isolation

Katie Holmes in the interview said that people have become better over the course of the year. She said that the absence of routine and the revelation of truth, in regard to the pandemic, are what have challenged people to change their ways. Katie went on to further say that people were also challenged with moving forward despite being in fear. According to her, the willingness to be open to the new world was something that connected people. She also said that people soon realised the reality they are living in which made them connect more.

Also Read | Biden Says Goal Is To Reduce COVID-19 Spread And Save Lives

On a personal level, Katie Holmes spoke about how she spent her time in lockdown and the introspection that she had over the course of time. The actor also mentioned the fact that she got to spend some quality time with her 14-year-old daughter. Katie called this bonding time with her daughter Suri Cruise as the most precious gift. Besides that, the actor revealed that she came across a bunch of hobbies including sewing, painting and writing. She said that these things became a hallmark of satisfaction for her. She expressed how grateful she was for having all the time to be at home.

Also Read | 'Great Day For Science': COVID-19 Vaccine By Pfizer, BioNTech Shows More Than 90% Efficacy

She said that she cherished living in the moment without any pressure of results. The actor also appreciated the natural rhythms and said that she enjoyed the mother-daughter time she received due to the situation. She continued with her statements and said that during uncertain times, she tried to be creative and positive. Katie said that those two aspects were something that were always at the forefront of her mind. The actor also expressed that throughout the coronavirus pandemic experience, she has learned to be aware of each moment. She also closed this statement by saying that she has really begun to appreciate each moment by taking it in.

Also Read | COVID-19: Delhi Records Over 70 Deaths For Third Straight Day; 5,023 Fresh Cases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.