Harry Potter's Katie Leung Calls Out Trump For Labelling Coronavirus As 'Chinese Virus'

Actor Katie Leung who comes from a Chinese background was shocked when American president Donald Trump labelled the COVID-19 as the Chinese Virus in one of the recent tweets. Katie Leung chose to clap back at Trump with her tweet on Tuesday for his remark made on March 17. The actor is popularly known for portraying Cho Chang in the Harry Potter series.

Katie Leung calls Donald Trump a racist

She used an Irish slang 'Go****te' in her tweet which is a word used for people who say unwanted and unnecessary things. Though there is no clear reason as to why Donald Trump called COVID-19 a Chinese Virus, people seem to be speculating that it is because the Coronavirus comes from China. Trump's tweet which was aimed at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stated that New York is a big hot-spot while West Virginia has zero cases so far.

The new Coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease has now claimed more than 8,000 lives to date and continues to spread at an alarming rate. The high infectivity has somehow lead to an emergence of stories about Asian-directed racism and xenophobia in America. Taking these reports into consideration, Donald Trump's tweet did not go well with many people including Katie Leung.

The Harry Potter star was not the only celebrity who called out Trump on his tweet. Anna Wintour also rigged into POTUS for an op-ed she wrote in a leading magazine. She said that like others, she is also appalled by Donald Trump's response to the pandemic. She also wrote how he lacked empathy and compassion for those who are suffering and fearful. She also added that he has passed on the blame to others with narcissistic ease.

