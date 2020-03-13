Daniel Radcliffe 'flattered' To Be Chosen For Coronavirus Hoax

Just recently, there were rumours doing rounds that Harry Potter fame actor Daniel Radcliffe has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. While people have been wondering where this is true or not, Radcliffe was not at all fazed by the story that seems to be false. Recently in an interview, the actor chose to break his silence on the matter.

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up On Not Reprising His Role In 'Harry Potter' Prequels

Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe is 'flattered' by Coronavirus

Shortly after Daniel Radcliffe found out about the online spread of the rumour, he gave a witty response on the matter saying that he was flattered by it. This reaction came on a phone interview with a popular radio show in Australia. The actor then joked that he thinks it is because he looks sick all the time and that is why one can believably say it about him.

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being Mistaken For A Homeless Person, "got $5 To Buy Coffee"

He further added that he was flattered that he became a victim of the Coronavirus hoax. The actor then went on to reveal how he found out about the Coronavirus hoax. Daniel Radcliffe said that it is funny that he was asked the question on that particular day.

He added that as he walked in the hair and makeup room a day earlier, the makeup artist told him that her niece just texted her that Daniel has Coronavirus. Daniel Radcliffe said nothing as he was in shock. He further explained that he thinks it was on a fake account and then enough people saw it. He also described that the tweet said that Daniel Radcliffe was the first famous person to get infected by the virus. The actor seemed to have a good attitude towards it as he sportingly joked about the Coronavirus hoax.

ALSO READ | 'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers

ALSO READ | Daniel Radcliffe Does Not Have Coronavirus, Actor's Representative Slams All False Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.