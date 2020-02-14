Katy Perry Will Not Be Inviting Fellow Judges To Her Wedding Because Of THIS Reason

Katy Perry is arguably one of the biggest pop stars of the current generation. The singer has dominated the music industry and the billboard charts for a long time. She has lent her voice to several songs and is one of the most popular stars among fans.

Katy Perry will not be inviting fellow judges to her wedding due to THIS reason

Recently the Teenage Dream singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her fellow American Idol judges. The host of the show asked her about her marriage plans, to which Katy replied in a positive and enthusiastic manner. However, things took an awkward turn when she was asked if she would invite fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to her wedding.

The singer almost immediately replied, “I can't afford them” and the crowd erupted in laughter as she delivered this statement.

Katy’s upcoming marriage with Orlando Bloom has created quite a buzz, therefore Jimmy Kimmel pushed further to ask her questions. Katy says she calls herself a “bride chilla”.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel official Youtube

Kimmel continued his quest and asked if country singer Bryan and love song artist Richie would be singing for her big day. She once again insisted that she cannot afford them, and added that she is busy and has lots of work to do as she is getting married once again.

Referring to the time she was married to Russell Brand, the singer said that she will be having a small wedding this time. As this friendly banter continued, Bryan quipped that he and Richie have been dropping hints to get Katy to invite them. To this Kimmel immediately confirmed that they are not invited. Lionel asked Katy if she was serious, to which Katy said that perhaps they will be somewhere on the B-list.

