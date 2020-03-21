Katy Perry Shares #stayhomeclub Picture As She Munches On Pickles; See Post

Coronavirus pandemic has caused various US cities to temporarily close movie theatres, bars, and dine-in restaurants and most Americans are in quarantine to avoid the spread of the highly contagious virus. Hollywood celebrities, too, have been practicing self-quarantine to avoid the local transmission of the deadly disease.

Also Read | Sophie Turner To Katy Perry; A Look At Celebrities Who Are Expecting In 2020

Katy Perry, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, is one of the many celebrities who have time and again kept their fans updated about the deadly pandemic and have emphasised on practicing social distancing on her social media platforms. Katy Perry, who is two months pregnant with her child, recently posted a ‘stay at home’ picture on Instagram, which gives out major goals. Here are the details.

Also Read | Katy Perry Reveals Why American Idol Co-judges Will Not Be There At Her Wedding

Katy Perry craves for pickles

Recently, Katy Perry took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture, in which the singer can be seen gorging on some pickles right from the jar.

In the picture shared, the singer can be seen sporting a salmon-coloured graphic long sleeve shirt, which reads: ‘HOW SOON IS NOW?’. With the picture shared, Katy wrote: “wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub”. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Orlando Bloom Might Put His Wedding On 'ice' With Katy Perry Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Meanwhile, it seems like Katy and Orlando Bloom will have to halt their wedding preparations due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, Orlando Bloom spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak might plant hindrances in his wedding plans with Kat.

Bloom, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

As per reports, Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the situation gets under control. However, no official statements have been passed by the singer.

Also Read | Katy Perry Reveals Why American Idol Co-judges Will Not Be There At Her Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.