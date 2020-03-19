Sophie Turner To Katy Perry; A Look At Celebrities Who Are Expecting In 2020

Celebrities find social media as one of the strongest mediums to connect with their fans. Therefore, they make sure to be active on Instagram sharing all the good and bad happenings of their life. Pregnancy is one of those happenings. There are many celebrities who open up and share the good news with their fans. Here are a few celebrities who are expecting in 2020.

Grimes

Grimes, Elon Musk's girlfriend, said on Thursday that she is seven months pregnant and that her baby is listening to plenty of techno music in the womb. In a wide-ranging interview with a magazine, the musician was asked what sort of mother she plans to be, and whether techno will play a role in the baby's upbringing. Grimes mentioned that she would like to be a 'raving' mother to her baby.

Katy Perry

The 35-year-old singer revealed that she is pregnant in the music video Never Worn White. At the end of the video, Perry cradled her baby bump while singing about her love for her 43-year-old fiancé Orlando Boom. On Instagram Live, Perry said her pregnancy was the “longest secret” she has ever had to keep. She also said that her baby is due over the summer and that she will be releasing a new album.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner has been making headlines because of the rumours of her being pregnant. Turner is married to Joe Jonas. The rumours started surfacing around after the duo's vacation in February where Sophie was seen pulling off baggy jackets and oversized clothes. However, there is no official announcement by Sophie and Joe Jonas as of yet.

Beverly Mitchel

The happy news comes around two years after Beverly Mitchell, 39, suffered a miscarriage. “We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!! We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!” she wrote in an Instagram post. Mitchell already shares two children — 6-year-old Kenzie and 5-year-old Hutton — with husband Michael Cameron.

Scarlette Byrne

Hugh Hefner‘s son Cooper Hefner and Harry Potter star Scarlette Byrne revealed they are expecting their first child together. “Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share. This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family,” Cooper, 28, wrote alongside an Instagram post that shows Scarlett, 29, smiling while sitting in a field of grass with her hands placed below her baby bump. The post also included a sweet video of Cooper and Scarlett walking hand-in-hand as they took a romantic stroll along a beach.

