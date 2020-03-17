Katy Perry Reveals Why American Idol Co-judges Will Not Be There At Her Wedding

Katy Perry has made headlines since she announced that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. The two have also been looking forward to trying the knot which has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The singer recently spoke to a news publishing house about her thoughts on her American Idol co-judges being at her wedding. Katy Perry said that the two might not be able to make it to her wedding due to their work commitments. Read more about what Katy Perry had to say about her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Katy Perry on her wedding

Katy Perry revealed that both her co-judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, may not be there at her wedding. Katy said that the reason they won't present at her wedding due to prior work commitments. The star also said that though Bryan will not be at the wedding, he will make sure to accompany Orlando to a fun night just before his wedding. Katy also said that her wedding is going to be a small one with just close family members.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been one of the most followed celebrities couples of recent times. The two have a massive fan following that never refuses to shower love on them. The fans really enjoy watching the two since they made their relationship public. Here are some fan tweets about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

