Katy Perry Craves Spicy Indian Food; Says Her Pregnancy Has Been 'all About Spices'

It seems like Hollywood celebrities like Katy Perry has taken the charge of entertaining their fans amid the lockdown, as she often shares videos and pictures to keep fans entertained on her social media handles. To do the same, Katy Perry initiated a live Facebook session with her fans and during the chat, the singer mentioned that she is craving Indian food during pregnancy. Read more details.

During a recent live Facebook session, Katy Perry mentioned that she is craving Indian food and said that she never wanted spice more than today in her life. Adding to the same, she joked that her pregnancy has been all about spices and how hot her mouth can get.

Katy also shared that it is a difficult time to go out and satisfy her craving. Furthermore, Katy Perry mentioned that people do talk about cravings during pregnancy, however, she also spoke about how her craving will end up risking her life amid the pandemic.

Katy and Orlando's marriage

In an interview with a leading daily, Orlando Bloom, who is known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and revealed that the outbreak has planted hindrances in his wedding plans with Katy. The actor, who is reportedly planning a destination wedding with Katy in Japan, confirmed that the pandemic is definitely a factor in whether or not they will go forth with their original date.

If the reports are to be believed, Katy was very unhappy to have postponed the date of her big day. However, it was also reported that Katy told her friends and family that they might do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when the COVID situation calms down across the globe.

As per reports, Katy and Orlando first started dating in 2016 but, separated off after being in a relationship for over a year. The couple got back together around five months later in August 2017 and announced their engagement in February 2019.

