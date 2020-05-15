Katy Perry Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Newly Released Music Video 'Daisies'; Watch

The good news is on the block for all the Katy Perry fans. Katy Perry has finally released her new music video titled, Daisies. The song will also be a part of Katy Perry's upcoming album which will be releasing on August 14, 2020, and has left all the die-hard fans of the singer, extremely overjoyed.

Katy Perry revealed that the song, Daisies celebrates the human spirit

Katy Perry who is soon set to welcome her first child with beau Orlando Bloom reportedly performed the track, Daisies at 10 am PST today, at Amazon Music. According to media reports, Katy Perry also released a press release before her performance. Katy Perry mentioned in the press release that the song is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit.

Katy Perry also added that she has written this song to stay true to the course that one has set for themselves regardless of what others may think. Katy Perry also announced her excitement for her collaboration with Amazon Music wherein she performed the track. However, Katy Perry fans are also awaiting the other good news soon as it is not a hidden fact that the American Idol judge and beau Orlando Bloom will soon become parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wished to have a baby shower

A source close to the couple reportedly revealed to a publication that they are excited and have started decorating the nursery for the baby. The source further revealed that they also wanted to have a baby shower but refrained from it, looking at the current pandemic scenario and wished to do something after the baby arrives, depending on the situation then. The source also hinted that 'celebrations' may be around the corner when they finally welcome their child.

Katy Perry also took to her social media to share a glimpse of the Daisies video. She stated in the caption that the song has a whole new meaning for her now, looking at what the whole world is experiencing now. She also celebrated the strength and resilience of the human spirit in this difficult time. Take a look at the posts shared by Katy Perry.

