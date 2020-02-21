Katy Perry Faints On 'American Idol' Sets After Gas Leak; Video Leaves Fans Concerned

Katy Perry, the Teenage Dream singer recently graced the Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her fellow American Idol judges. Her interesting revelations got the internet talking. Katy also made headlines as Britain's Prince Charles on Tuesday, named the American pop singer as a new ambassador for one of his charities, the British Asian Trust. However, according to the latest report, Perry collapsed on the sets of American Idol.

Katy Perry collapses after a gas leak on American Idol set

According to the latest report, American Idol auditions appeared to witness disarray in the schedule, as judge Katy Perry seemingly collapsed on the sets. In a teaser clip for the Sunday's episode that circulated on the internet, Katy and the other judges- Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie were seen complaining that they could sense the foul smell in the audition room.

Katy in the video clip was seen questioning her co-judges about the foul smell she experienced. Singer Bryan added that they could smell heavy propane, after which, Katy Perry gushed to leave the studio as she felt that a slight headache was disturbing her. Bryan boldly stated that it was not a joke but was a serious gas leak in the studio.

The same visual then showed Katy, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan sneaking into the audition room, as a group of investigators hastened to check out from where the smell was coming. The mishap worsened when Katy Perry was seen falling on the ground after the sirens rang in noisily. The Firework singer was also seen expressing that she was not feeling good before she collapsed. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE:

Explosive 🤔 — SweetBabyDany (@SweetBabyDany1) February 20, 2020

Katy Perry's fans share concerns

Omg I hope she is ok — Ashley Rakestraw (@Cheermaster500) February 21, 2020

Idol moment 😭 Katy Roar after Luke suprising decision 🐅 and now a gas leak 😲 #AmericanIdol — SweetBabyDany (@SweetBabyDany1) February 21, 2020

(Image courtesy: Katy Perry Instagram & Canva)

