Katy Perry Has A Heartfelt And Loving Birthday Wish For Orlando Bloom As He Turns 43

Today is the 43rd birthday of the acclaimed and popular actor Orlando Bloom. Several fans of the actor have gone on social media to wish him for his birthday and it seems like even the singer Katy Perry has joined in.

In her latest Instagram post, Katy wished Orlando Bloom for his birthday in a long and heartfelt post, where she touted several positive traits about the actor and also described him as a beautiful, James Bond of a human being.

Katy Perry wishes Orlando Bloom for his 43rd birthday

The massively popular singer Katy Perry seems to be a huge fan of Orlando Bloom. On the occasion of the actor's 43rd birthday, she posted a lengthy and loving message on Instagram alongside a picture of the actor standing in front of an ancient pyramid.

In the caption, the singer mentioned how people often wondered how the pyramids were built. However, she stated that she was constantly wondering how such a loving, kind, compassionate, talented and beautiful human being like Orlando Bloom could actually exist in the flesh.

She even wrote that he was incredibly good looking and was James Bond of a human being in reality. She finally ended her long tribute to the actor by wishing him a happy 43rd birthday. Check out Katy Perry's post below.

Katy Perry was not the only person to go on social media to wish Orlando a heartfelt happy birthday. Several fans of the actor also took Twitter to share their love for the actor. Here are some of the many birthday wishes that Orlando Bloom received for turning 43 years old.

#orlandobloom You're already 43. This makes me sad. I hope your new age will bring you happiness. The man the years haven't washed.

Happy birthday to you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/IANO6yMK73 — karahindiba (@xingmiel) January 13, 2020

