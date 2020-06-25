Katy Perry On Her Pregnancy: 'It's A Wild Time To Bring New Life Into The World'

Hollywood pop singer Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soon to welcome a little bundle of joy in their life. In a recent interview with an international media outlet, the Roar singer opened up about how she has been experiencing a mixed bag of every emotion during her pregnancy. She spoke about her pregnancy experiences and revealed that she has jumped on to a roller coaster of emotions and also revealed that seeing the havoc created by the pandemic everywhere, she feels that it is the wild time to bring a new life.

Katy Perry opens up about mood swings during pregnancy

Talking about the same, the singer said that she has been through every emotion like being anxious, overwhelmed, happy, overjoyed, depressed, and what now. Given the recent tensions and the coronavirus pandemic across the world, the 35-year-old singer also admitted that it is indeed a 'wild time' and it’s a wild time to bring a new life into the world. reportedly also said that earlier people used to hold conversations about feeling uncertain in life.

Katy also revealed that both Orlando and she are yet to decide upon a name for their daughter who will soon be arriving. Talking about the same, she said that they have not come up with any name for the daughter because the singer feels that it is their daughter who will help them chose her name. Katy said that after looking at the face of her daughter, she will decide her name. While Orlando is already a father to a 9-year-old son named Flynn from his previous relationship with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, he is still quite excited. Katy said that Orlando is really excited for a little girl. She said that It is mostly said that girls are mostly daddy’s little princess and it’s the same in their case as well.

Apart from this, Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram profile to share a small video of herself. In the video, the singer can be seen grooving to the remix version of her own song, Daisies. Perry also flaunts her baby bump as she is seen dancing with a toothbrush in her mouth. The singer was seen in an olive green dotted dress with white daisy print and an olive knotted head wrap.

Perry first announced her pregnancy in the music video of her song called Never Worn White where she was seen in a white gown and her baby bump was visible for the first time. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been one of the most loved celebrities couples of this time.

