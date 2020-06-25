Katy Perry Teases Fans With Song About Her Unborn Child; Says 'no Limits For Her Dreams'

Katy Perry recently revealed that she has penned down a heartfelt song for her unborn child in her upcoming fifth mainstream studio album. The Roar singer & fiance Orlando Boom are expecting their first child. Amid her pregnancy, the singer has teased her fans with a track namely ‘What Makes A Woman’ on her upcoming album.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Katy Perry revealed the lyrical description of the song. According to her, the song will portray how her child will have no limits on any of her dreams. The child can become whoever she wishes to be and can change whenever and whatever she wants, added Katy. The Daisies singer also said that her child can try everything and that the song is very close to her heart.

During the interview, Katy Perry also spilled the beans about another song from her upcoming album titled to be ‘Teary Eyed’. While disclosing the songs, Katy said that it was an extremely emotional song for her to write. The musician said that it was really like dancing through her tears for her. Along with it, the American Idol Judge also teased fans saying that there are few romantic songs in store for them.

In another media interaction, Katy explained the lead single of the album ‘Daisies’. She said that the song brings out a new meaning amid coronavirus outbreak. The musician also hopes that everyone will be inspired to follow their dreams after listening to her latest empowering anthem. Describing the concept behind daises, Katy disclosed that she wrote the song a couple of months ago as a call to herself to stay true to the course she had set for herself, regardless of what others may think.

She added that the song has taken a new meaning, in the light of the horrific experiences that the world is facing. Each of us is more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell, Katy added. The singer concluded the conversation saying that she hopes the soundtrack will make people chase their dreams especially the ones they have left behind.

Katy was reportedly planning to drop her upcoming album in the month of June. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the release date is pushed ahead. The fans of the artist have names her album KP5. They are eager for the release of this upcoming album.

