Katy Perry Slams Popular Misconception Of Motherhood: 'Being A Mom Isn't A Full Time Job'

On September 25, Katy Perry took to her Twitter and posted an array of tweets, as she penned her thoughts about 'motherhood'. Katy slammed the 'popular misconception' of motherhood and tweeted that 'being a mom isn’t a full-time job'. However, the music mogul then contradicted her statement and expressed her views on what happens when a mother gets back to work.

"Part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of 'time off'... she’s coming from a full-time job... of being a mom, lol." she tweeted. Katy Perry continued, "Part 3: call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave". Katy concluded by tweeting that she 'loves her job'.

Katy Perry and Orlando welcome their daughter

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26. Orlando and Katy shared a post by Unicef, of which the two are ambassadors, confirming the arrival of their daughter along with a black and white photograph of their daughter's hand.

"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom's new bundle of joy," the caption on the post read. More so, the caption also gave out the new parents' statements which read, ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was."

Sometime back, Katy Perry took to her Instagram story and posted a mirror selfie of herself. Katy Perry did not grace the VMAs red carpet this year. However, she had the best way to celebrate her nomination at home. Her Harleys in Hawaii video was nominated for Best Cinematography. In the selfie, Katy gave a peek into her motherhood avatar and dropped the VMAs GIF in her photo. More so, she jokingly credited her hair and makeup look to 'exhaustion.'

On the work front, Katy unveiled her new album, Smile, on August 14. Helmed by Mathew Miguel Cullen, the track garnered positive reviews from fans. Smile has hit 24M views online.

