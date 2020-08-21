Katy Perry Talks About Not Feeling Like A 'desperate Pop Star' Anymore; Read Details

Katy Perry is one of the celebrities who are known to speak their minds freely. She had earlier opened up about her upcoming album and had said that it is the product of the two of the saddest years of her life. She had also mentioned in her media interaction that she battled clinical depression.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Katy Perry in her recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe opened up about how she no longer feels like a desperate pop star. Here is what she had to say about it.

Katy Perry reveals she no longer feels like a 'desperate pop star' anymore

Katy Perry in her interview said that she does not feel like a thirsty desperate pop star who is just trying to make her song a hit. She feels that she has got more dimension. Talking about her family, Katy Perry said that she feels great and loves her life as she has a baby on the way and has a loving family with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She further added that she loves her nieces and loves her soon to be stepson referring to Orlando Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn.

The singer also made it clear that she and her fiance were conscious about having a baby and it was no mistake. Later in her interview, Katy Perry reminded other artists that they do not have to stay in pain to remain cool and creative. Talking about herself, Katy Perry mentioned that she did not want to face her demons and feared that she wouldn’t have anything to say afterwards.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom relationship timeline

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance started doing the rounds on the internet in 2016. The couple later made it official that they are together on social media. In February, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways. In April 2018, Katy Perry confirmed that she was back with Orlando Bloom. A year later, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged in February 2019. After a year, Katy Perry revealed that she is pregnant with their first child in March 2020.

Who is Katy Perry married to now?

Katy Perry is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom. As per the same report, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding was initially scheduled to take place this summer in Japan. She also mentioned that they had this whole thing planned and it got cancelled.

