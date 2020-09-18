Katy Perry Opens Up About Collaborating With Blackpink; Read

Katy Perry recently opened up about collaborating with the K-Pop girl band, Blackpink. The pop singer said that she is ready to work with the band, but has one condition. Read on to know more about the story.

Katy Perry on collaborating with Blackpink

Katy Perry was recently interviewed by a Thai publication called The Standard. Among other things, she was asked about her thoughts on collaborating with the K-Pop band Blackpink. To this, Katy replied that her working together with someone does not depend on the artist, but on the song. Perry mentioned that she doesn't want to follow trends and rather wants to be part of a movement.

When the conversation went to collaborating with Blackpink in particular, Katy said she had a condition. She went on to say that she feels people are collaborating with the band only to get higher ratings. She said she wouldn't collaborate for ratings, but for people to really connect with her music. Katy also mentioned that if the K-Pop band has a fun song to work with, which will have a message, and if she feels a connect with it, she will do it.

About Blackpink

Blackpink has enjoyed massive success this year as they dropped their single How You Like That on June 26. This is the first song for their upcoming album. The Album is slated to launch on October 2, 2020. How You Like It made several records, one of them being -- the song with the most views within 24 hours for a music video. It also became the 2020 MTV VMA’s Song of Summer which made Blackpink the first Asian band to be nominated for and win the category.

About Katy Perry

Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom celebrated the arrival of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on August 27, 2020. The couple has been together since 2016 and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. They took to Instagram and shared a picture of the babygirl’s little hands. Perry also released an album in the same week she became a mother. The album is called Smile and was released on August 28, 2020. The album’s fan version has a total of 16 tracks whereas the regular version has 12 tracks.

Promo Pic Credit: KatyPerry and BlackPinkOfficial's Instagram

