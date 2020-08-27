Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Combined Net Worth Details As They Welcome First Baby

Hollywood couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first baby earlier today. In a statement given to UNICEF, they mentioned that they are floating with love and are happy about ‘the safety and healthy’ arrival of their new born. Here are details about the combined net worth of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katy Perry has an astounding net worth of $ 330 million. This when converted into INR, equals Rs 2,439 thousand crores. The portal further reported that Katy Perry earns an annual salary of $25 million, which when converted to INR equals Rs 184 crores.

In the year 2007, Katy Perry had signed with Capitol Records and the same year she got her breakthrough. The singer’s album, One of the Boys was very well received by fans and critics alike. Reportedly Katy sold seven million copies worldwide.

In the year 2019, Forbes magazine recognised her as the highest-paid woman in the music industry. She has also been a judge on the popular show American Idol. Reportedly, she earned $25 million each year.

Orlando Bloom's net worth

Orlando Bloom is a Hollywood actor seen in like the Bling Ring and Romeo and Juliet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth a whopping sum of $ 40 million. Which when converted to INR, is around Rs 295 crores. Reportedly, he owns several luxury cars and other assets.

Katy Perry Talks About Not Feeling Like A 'desperate Pop Star' Anymore; Read Details

The actor started his career in 1997 with the film Wilde. However, his performance in the Lord of the Rings trilogy in the early 2000s gained him international fame. The actor is credited for films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven and The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

Katy Perry Says 'had It With Pregnancy', Impatiently Waits For Baby Girl's Arrival

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their newborn, share pic

The couple has named their newborn baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Orlando and Katy announced the news on social media as they shared a monochrome picture of the little munchkin as she grasped her father’s finger while Katy held the new born’s hand. Check out the picture below.

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Welcome Baby Girl, Say They're 'floating With Love & Wonder'

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Ishaan Khatter's Roles On Screen Where He Worked His Magic Through Acting; See List

Image credits: Orlando Bloom Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.