Pregnant Katy Perry 'wishes' For A Girl In Adorable Video During Melbourne Performance

Katy Perry recently announced her pregnancy after keeping the news hidden from media glare for a long time. The singer is expecting her first child with beau Orlando Bloom. She also delivered a lovely act at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which took place on the occasion of International Women's Day.

However, the highlight of the act was when the 35-year-old singer announced that she hoped to have a baby girl which made the crowd go berserk. Take a look at the video.

During the performance of Wide Awake Katy Perry said: "I hope it's a girl" 🥺❤ #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fxq1Vkw616 — 🆅 (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020

The video has been grabbing a lot of attention on social media. It has Katy suddenly saying that 'I hope its a girl' while singing the track, Wide Awake. Katy Perry also spoke about her pregnancy recently in an interview with an esteemed publication.

Katy Perry revealed that she is looking forward to this new phase

The Roar singer revealed that the pregnancy was not an accident and that she had been planning to start a family along with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She also added that the timing to begin this new phase of her life felt right and that she is looking forward to it. Katy Perry further revealed that her baby is due this summer.

On her relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom

In another interview with a well-known portal, Katy Perry spoke about her relationship with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She said that he always tends to bring out the best in her. Katy Perry also went on to say that even though she is madly in love with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, they do have their disagreements as well as the difference of opinion sometimes. However, Katy Perry added that their difference of opinion always leads to something meaningful and also brings out a lot of 'light' to their relationship.

