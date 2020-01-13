Keanu Reeves At His Candid Best: Spotted Eating Ice Cream In California

John Wick actor Keanu Reeves is often dubbed as the world's most normal celebrity and he recently proved it yet again. Keanu Reeves was recently spotted outside a Buskin-Robbins outlet in Northern California. The famous actor reportedly went inside the ice-cream parlour and took a double scoop cone before giving a huge tip to the waiter. Reeves is a big film star in America and very recognisable, however, it was not surprising to see that he was not accompanied by an entourage of staff and bouncers.

A very nonchalant Keanu

According to a local media report, Reeves is currently shooting for his upcoming film from the popular Matrix series and he is in Alameda, in the greater San Francisco area for the shoot. The 55-year-old actor was pictured casually sitting outside the store and enjoying his ice cream. The staff who served ice cream to Reeves told the local media that he didn't know how to react after he saw the actor and freaked out. Keanu was then stopped by a fan outside the store where he graciously agreed for a picture.

A twitter user named 'Yahoska' shared the picture online on January 9 and it has since garnered more than 300 likes. Netizens are going crazy over Keanu and are reacting with comments on yahoska's picture. A user named 'Kauwa Biryani' wrote, "Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble, grounded and down-to-earth star of the universe. " Some even criticised the twitter user for disturbing Keanu while he was eating his ice cream.

Keanu Reeves is one of my favorite actors, so talented, good looking, down to earth, n generous with a heart of gold. Yahoska you’re so lucky, wish I could have been there to meet him in person. Thanks for sharing your special moment. — Sylvia Yeager-Montenegro (@SylviaYeager7) January 9, 2020

Great pic and this is one of the best events in your personal history..😊 — Carlo57 (@Carlo5710) January 12, 2020

What about just let him enjoy his ice cream in peace?

Think about it, every time you take a moment for yourself, someone came and disturbed you. Especially when you want a moment with an ice cream. — Eliko (@Elikos) January 13, 2020

Keanu Reeves's John Wick 4 and Matrix 4 are set to be released in May 2021. Reeves is busy preparing for the roles and has a busy schedule for a year or two ahead of him.

