'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Major Spin Offs To Watch Right Now

Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been airing for over a decade now and the TV reality show features the entire Kardashian family including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and also Jonathan Cheban, Kim's best friend. From iconic fights to major celebrations, the Kardashian-Jenner households always leave the audience wanting for more and they have been impressing the audience with a lot of interesting revelations throughout their shows. Here are some of the major KUWTK spin-offs:

Keeping Up With The Kardashian's spin-offs

Kourtney and Khloe take Miami

This is one of the very first spin-offs of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians show, and the episode premiered when the Kardashian sisters have newly opened the DASH store. Two of the Kardashians, that is Kourtney and Khloe go to Miami Beach to open their very second location for their boutique store, Dash.

Kourtney and Kim take New York

KUWTK announced yet another major spin-off titled, Kourtney and Kim Take New York. The show features Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian opening their very new DASH boutique location in New York City. This show follows Kourtney leaving Los Angeles once again, but this time accompanying Kim to open their third boutique store.

Kourtney and Khloe take the Hamptons

This was yet another major spin-off that of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show features the Kardashian sisters opening up a new DASH store in various locations following The Hamptons on Long Island, located in New York City. They opened up a pop-up shop for the summer season and rented a house in the Hamptons peninsular region.

Life Of Kylie

This Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off revolves around the life of the beauty mogul and Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics owner, Kylie Jenner. The series shows the daily life of Kylie and behind the scenes of the beauty mogul's makeup line. It also featured Jordyn Woods.

