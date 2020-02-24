Kylie Jenner's Best Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

When the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians made its debut in the year 2007, the audience was unaware of how famous the family might turn out to be. Now, a decade later, every Kadarshian has become a household name. But there is one sister who has made a huge impact and that is Kylie Jenner. Fans find her extremely funny. Here are some of the best moments of Kylie on the show:

When Kylie pretends to be Kim

The clip shows Kylie and Kendal relaxing and Kendall suggests Kylie imitate their sister Kim. Kendall suggests to her to act out the pose that Kim often does. Kylie successfully manages to act and talk like Kim. Kendall pretends to be mother Kris and talks to her, to which Kylie responds pretending to be Kim.

ALSO READ | Current Scenario Of Kylie Jenner And Tyga's Relationship; Read Details

When Kylie thinks mother Kris got her a chicken

This is one of the best moments of Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The best scene is when Kris surprises daughter Kylie with a baby pig. Kris calls Kylie on the floor and holds a surprise gift for her. Kylie gets super excited thinking that it is a chicken. When she realises that it is not a chicken but a pig, she looks a little down and later shows some interest. Maybe she is not an animal person but is definitely meant to make the world laugh.

ALSO READ | Things We Learnt About Kendall Jenner From Her Interview With A Leading Magazine

When Kylie gets scolded by sister Kim and Khloe

Moving out of the house can be quite daunting and many young adults find it to be a big deal. Buying a new house and the groceries and carrying all the responsibilities can be a major deal. But Kylie act proves that she might be ready to buy a new house may not be ready for the upkeep. Kim and Khloe make her understand the responsibilities that come along with living by oneself.

ALSO READ | Times When The Kardashian Sisters Were Captured In The Same Frame

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Loves Flaunting Her Mind-wobbling Bags & These Pics Prove It Right

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.